10 abducted Benue Links passengers, driver released – Management

The management of Benue Links Nigeria Limited has confirmed the safe release of 10 abducted passengers and their driver.

The company made the disclosure in a statement signed by its spokesman, Johnson Ehi, and made available to newsmen on Sunday in Makurdi.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the 10 passengers and the driver were abducted on June 22.

NAN also reports that they were abducted along the Eke-Elengbecho axis of Okpokwu Local Government Area of Benue.

Ehi said that the passengers, who were initially 12 at the point of abduction, with two earlier rescued, had been held against their will by unidentified individuals.

“We are deeply grateful that they have returned safely and are in stable condition.

“Appropriate medical evaluations and counselling are currently ongoing to support their well-being after this distressing ordeal.

“We extend our sincere appreciation to the relevant security agencies, community leaders, and all those who played critical roles in facilitating the release of the passengers.

“Their coordinated efforts and dedicated commitment to the safety of citizens have been invaluable during this challenging time,” he said.

Also Read:

The spokesperson said that Benue Links Nigeria Limited remained steadfast in her commitment to the safety and security of all our passengers and staff.

According to him, Benue Links will continue to collaborate closely with law enforcement authorities to ensure that justice is served and to prevent a recurrence of such incidents.

“Enhanced security measures are also being implemented across all our routes to further safeguard our operations.

“We thank the public for their patience, prayers and continued trust in Benue Links,” he added.

Post Views: 4