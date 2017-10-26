1 Division Nigerian Army gets new GOC

Major General Muhammad Muhammad on Thursday assumed duty as the General Officer Commanding, 1 Division, Nigerian Army, Kaduna.

Muhammad took over from Major General Adeniyi Oyebade, who was redeployed as Commandant, Nigerian Defence Academy.

Before his current appointment, Muhammad was the Chief of Army Standards and Evaluation at the Army Headquarters.

In a remark before handing over to the new GOC, Oyebade, who chaired the panel that reviewed the cases of over 4,000 soldiers dismissed before the coming of the Buhari administration, said about 3,000 affected soldiers were recalled.

He said: “A committee was set up, which I chair, after the review, about 3,000 were called back to the service.

“Also 1 Division under my leadership recovered over 7,000 weapons from areas of operation through amnesty in Katsina and Zamfara states.”

The outgoing GOC added that 1,000 armed bandits were arrest in areas under the Division and 81,000 livestock recovered from rustlers in various operations.

“We also arrested 40 fleeing Boko Haram terrorists,” he said, adding that the Division had maintained “high level of integrity, respect for human right and operates within the rules of engagement”.

On his part, the new GOC urged officers and men of the Division to excel in their assignments, stressing that his vision “is to see the command move to the highest level”.

Muhammad enlisted into the Nigeria Army as a member of the 35 Regular Course and was commissioned into the Army Signal Corps on December 20, 1986.

He holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from Obafemi Awolowo University and Masters in Defence Studies from Kings College London.

Muhammad, a recipient of several honours including General Service Medal of Honour, is a Fellow of High War College, Cairo in Egypt and a member of the National Institute of Management.