𝐀𝐤𝐩𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐨 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐒𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐬𝐬𝐨𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐍𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚 𝐨𝐧 e𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐬, c𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐜 e𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio has urged the Scout Movement of Nigeria to inculcate in Nigerian youths virtues of national ethics and the need to be prepared for any eventuality in life all the time.

Senator Akpabio gave the charge in Abuja on Thursday.

He spoke when the Chief Commissioner of The Scout Association of Nigeria, Dave Padopads-Awunah led other executive members of the Association on a courtesy visit to the President of the Senate at the National Assembly.

A statement by the Special Assistant to the President of the Senate, Anietie Ekong, quoted Senator Akpabio as having advised the association on the need for discipline, continuous education on issues like climate change and artificial intelligence.

According to Senator Akpabio, “I don’t know at what stage that Nigeria stopped having organisations like yours in primary and secondary schools. In my time, we had Scout Movements in primary and secondary schools. We even used to have the female counterpart, The Girls’ Guide.

“These movements inculcated right ethics and ethos on the young ones, getting them to know their country, the national pledge, national anthem and respect for national symbols like the national flags and currency.

“The Scout Movement should prepare the youths for leadership in all spheres of life and that is why the motto of the Scouts, “Be Prepared” appeals to me. You should be prepared for situations that are favourable, be prepared for the rainy season and dry season; be prepared for the season of bountiful harvest and even famine,” he said.

Senator Akpabio extolled the Scouts Movement as a disciplined organisation which should be encouraged through training and retraining on contemporary issues like climate change and artificial intelligence and pledged the support of the National Assembly in their programmes.

Awunah who led the delegation intimated the Senate President on the forth-coming Nigeria Scout Parade and President’s Medal Awards, sought the collaboration of the National Assembly in executing their programmes that would be of immense benefit to Nigerian youths.