﻿Two die in renewed Ebonyi State communal crisis

Two people were allegedly killed on Tuesday in a communal crisis between Ukawu and Isinkwo communities in Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

Felix Igboke, Chairman of the Local Government Area, confirmed the incident while speaking with newsmen in Abakaliki.

Igboke said that the incident recorded two casualties: a truck driver and a woman.

Kelechi Edeh, a resident of the Ukawu community, said corpses of the victims were not seen because the attackers killed and took their bodies away.

Edeh said: ”Some Ukawu people went to a river in the area to dredge sand but unfortunately they were attacked by Isinkwo people.

“Many people died during the attack, but l cannot ascertain the figure.

“When our people got to the river, the Isinkwo people opened fire on them and killed some of them.”

Reacting to the incident, the Spokesperson of the Ebonyi State Police Command, DSP Loveth Odah, said the report has not reached her table.

Odah said: “Yes, the report has not gotten to the command but hopefully, l will get back to you when we have full details of the incident.”