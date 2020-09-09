A coalition of traders in Oyo State has rallied support for Alhaji Sumaila Jimoh as the Babaloja of the state.

The group reaffirmed their support for Jimoh at a news conference held at the Nigeria Union of Journalists press centre on Tuesday in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Jimoh was recently nominated by the traders in the state, while the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, appointed Alhaji Yekini Abass as the Babaloja of the state.

The group had kicked against the imposition of Abass as Babaloja by the Olubadan, saying it was the prerogative of traders from across the state to appoint the Babaloja of the state and not the monarch.

Alhaji Dauda Oladapo, the President, Joint Traders Association in the state, said it was surprising that Oba Adetunji unilaterally nominated and imposed Abass as the new Babaloja.

Oladapo said all the traders from the length and breadth of the state would not accept the imposition, saying Jimoh was validly nominated Babaloja.

He said: “The only Babaloja in the making, following due process and who was collectively nominated, and supported by us is Alhaji Sumaila Aderemi Jimoh.

“He possesses over 50 years of market leadership experience and is also the current Babaloja of Bodija Market in Ibadan.

“Please, let us be guided.

“We will keep the public abreast the next development and the line of action as at when due.”

Oladapo expressed the coalition’s continued support for the administration of Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and commended the governor for his tremendous contributions to the association and state in general.

He said: “We quite know that our governor will not at anytime support unnecessary things or support anything that is not constitutional.

“We are solidly in support of his administration.

“We are in support of his government and pray always for his success.”

Odunayo Danjuma, South West Coordinator, National Association of Nigerian Traders, pleaded with the appropriate authorities in the state to be wary of imposition of market leaders.

Danjuma said: “Imposition is assassination and rape to democracy.

“We nominated the Babaloja of Oyo State in person of Alhaji S.A. Jimoh.

“Jimoh is well acceptable by traders in the 33 local governments in the state.

“Over 2.5 million members nominated him.”

NAN reports that the news conference was attended by market leaders from across the state, including the Iyaloja-General of Oyo State, Wuraola Daisi.