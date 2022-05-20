Subscribe
R&D Health

﻿NISER gets first female Director General

Pic.7. From left: Director-General, Nigerian Institute of Social and Economic Research,(NISER), Dr Folarin Gbadebo-Smith; Minister of Budget and National Planning, Sen. Udoma Udo-Udoma and the Permanent Secretary, Mr Ernest Umakhihe, during the Ministers news conference on his steward in Abuja on Tuesday (21/5/19). 03724/21/5/2019/Albert Otu/JAU/NAN

The Federal Government has approved the appointment of Prof. Antonia Simbine as Director-General of Nigerian Institute of Social and Economic Research.

This was revealed by the Special Assistant on Media to the Minister of State, Budget and National Planning, Sufuyan Ojeifo.

In a statement on Friday in Abuja, Ojeifo said the appointment would take effect from June 1.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Simbine will succeed the outgoing Director-General, Dr. Folarin Gbadebo-Smith, whose tenure expires on May 31.

NAN also reports that Simbine, a Professor of Political Science and International Relations, currently heads the Knowledge Management Development Department in the institute.

With her appointment, Simbine becomes the first woman to be appointed Director-General of the nation’s apex research institute.

