﻿NISER gets first female Director General

The Federal Government has approved the appointment of Prof. Antonia Simbine as Director-General of Nigerian Institute of Social and Economic Research.

This was revealed by the Special Assistant on Media to the Minister of State, Budget and National Planning, Sufuyan Ojeifo.

In a statement on Friday in Abuja, Ojeifo said the appointment would take effect from June 1.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Simbine will succeed the outgoing Director-General, Dr. Folarin Gbadebo-Smith, whose tenure expires on May 31.

NAN also reports that Simbine, a Professor of Political Science and International Relations, currently heads the Knowledge Management Development Department in the institute.

With her appointment, Simbine becomes the first woman to be appointed Director-General of the nation’s apex research institute.

