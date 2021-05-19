A global musical talent hunt competition, sponsored by Nigerian prodigy and multi-talented musical icon, David Adedeji Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, will commence online from June 9, 2021.

Davido broke out on the Nigerian music scene 10 years ago and has become one of the highest profile artists in the country’s history.

His hits like: Dami Duro, Skelewu, Aye, Gobe, If, Fall, Fia and Blow My Mind, have earned him gold certification in the US and Canada, a 2016 deal with Sony Music, signaling the arrival of Nigerian music to the world scene.

The competition, which is also in celebration of Davido’s new single: LA LA, featuring CKay, attracts to the winner a cash prize worth up to $10,000 and a One-on-One online meeting with the music star amidst other side attractions.

The second and third placed winners will win $3,000 $1,000 respectively.

The online competition will benefit Wellbeing Foundation Africa.

The competition, co-sponsored by World Scout, Orbiit, whose platform will serve as the home for the competition, and Wellbeing Foundation Africa.

Participation in the competition is open to musicians, singers, songwriters, producers, dancers and generally talented individuals from around the globe who have been waiting for their big break to win big and to be seen by major industry leaders.

Davido, the promoter and major sponsor of the competition, said: “I am judging the competition myself and as you know, I’m looking for the best and most importantly this competition will benefit the Wellbeing Africa.”

Orbiiit.com’s CEO, Nader Navabi, added: “Every online competition is an opportunity for up and coming individuals to show their presence to the global community, build more fan base, earn more exposure, win cash and career prizes and most importantly be seen by major industry leaders – all for free.”

Participating musicians, song writers, dancers and music producers are expected to submit the following as part of the requirements to to feature in the competition: cover of LA LA by Davido or any other cover song of Davido’s past music, remix of LA LA or any other Davido’s past music, their own original songs or a cover song of their choice.

Dancers and Choreographers are also expected to present dance video to LA LA by Davido or dance video to any of Davido’s past music.

All participants are expected to upload their video on YouTube and use the link to join the competition on Orbiiit.

Once voting starts, they are also expected to collect as many votes as possible from friends and fans in order to move up to the next round of the competition.

Voting link will appear on the “My Entry” tab on the contest page when the voting starts.

Contestants must be logged into their Orbiiit account to be able to see their voting link and “My Entry” tab.Orbiiit.com/davido for more info.

Fans can vote for FREE only for their preferred contestants one time during the competition or they can purchase Extra Vote Packages, which also benefit Wellbeing Foundation Africa.

The contest, which has since been open to online entries since May 4, 2021, will run through different stages and rounds to culminate in the final stage from July 18 to 25, 2021.