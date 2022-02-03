﻿CAF reschedules 2021 AFCON’s third place match

The Confederation of African Football Organising Committee for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations on Wednesday said the competition’s third place match will now be played a day earlier.

It said this came after discussions with the Government of Cameroon and the competition’s Local Organising Committee.

“We decided to move the third and fourth place match, originally scheduled for Sunday February 6 to Saturday February 5,” it said.

The match, which is to be played at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaounde, will however still kick off at 8pm as earlier scheduled.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the committee however did not state any reason for bringing the match forward.

The final match will still hold as scheduled on Sunday, the final day of the January 9 to February 6 competition.