﻿APC fixes dates for State Congresses, sale of forms

The All Progressives Congress has scheduled its State Congresses for October 2.

Senator John Akpanudoedehe, National Secretary, APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee, said this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Akpanudoedehe said the party will begin sale of forms for the congresses on September 15.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the APC held its nationwide local government congresses on September 4 to elect officials at that level.

The party’s leadership had called on members, including those aggrieved following the overcome of the congresses, to channel their complaints for redress through constituted channels.