Zenith Bank hands over rehabilitated ICT centre to LASU

The Management of Zenith Bank on Friday handed over the rehabilitated Zenith Information Communication Technology Centre to the authorities of the Lagos State University.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Zenith Bank donated the facility to LASU in 2007 to improve and advance ICT skills of students and staff of the university.

Nonye Ayeni, the General Manager/Group Head, ICT, Zenith Bank, said the rehabilitation marked 10 years of partnership between LASU and Zenith Bank.

Ayeni said a total of 80 Internet-enabled computers were provided in the newly-upgraded facility.

According to the Zenith Bank official, the Internet broadband of the ICT centre was expanded while a standby generator was provided, among other facilities.

He lauded Governor Akinwunmi Ambode for the various development projects underway in the university and the LASU management for its dynamism and creativity.

LASU Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun, expressed delight at the gesture and assured the bank that the university would reciprocate the gesture by putting the facilities into good use.

Also, Kappo Olawale, the President, LASU Students Union, thanked Zenith Bank for refurbishing the ICT centre.

“We are indeed grateful and look forward to more mutually-beneficial projects between the bank and the university,” OLawale said.

