Zamfara offers N139m to victims of banditry, cattle rustling

The Zamfara State Government has distributed N139 million to victims of banditry and cattle rustling in Shinkafi, Maradun and Maru Local Government Areas of the state.

Alhaji Lawal M-Liman, spokesman of the Damage Impact Assessment and Relief Committee, made the disclosure to newsmen in Gusau on Wednesday.

The committee, headed by the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Alhaji Sanusi Rikiji, was set up by the state government to assess damages in the affected communities and offer assistance to victims.

M-Liman said that the N139 million was distributed to families of deceased victims, the injured and those who lost their properties in the three local government areas.

M-Liman said: “The affected victims include 170 families who lost their loved ones, 878 persons who lost their properties and 90 injured persons from the LGAs.

“Each of the families that lost a member was given N250,000 while those who lost their properties and injured persons were given N100,000 each.

“The remaining victims in other three local government areas of Bungudu, Birnin-Magaji and Zurmi would be given similar assistance very soon.’’

According to him, the assistance is to reduce the victim’s suffering and loses.

|M-Liman called on the victims to consider the incident as an act of God and utilise the assistance given to them judiciously.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.