Zambia cuts fuel prices

In October last year, Zambia hiked the retail price of petrol by nearly 39 per cent, while the price of diesel increased by 33 per cent

Zambian energy regulator says retail fuel prices will fall from midnight on Tuesday due to subdued oil prices and a stronger kwacha currency.

The authority said in Lusaka that price of petrol would be reduced to 12.50 kwacha from 13.70 kwacha and diesel would drop to 10.72 kwacha per litre from 11.40 kwacha per litre.

In October last year, Zambia hiked the retail price of petrol by nearly 39 per cent, while the price of diesel increased by 33 per cent.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.