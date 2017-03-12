Zambia clinches U-20 AFCON

Both Zambia and Senegal qualified for the U-20 World Cup in South Korea, as well as Guinea and South Africa, who faced each other in the third place playoff

Hosts Zambia has won the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations, beating Senegal 2-0 on Sunday.

Patson Daka and Edward Chilufya strikes have sparked wild celebrations in Zambia as it helped their country lift their first ever U-20 Africa Cup of Nations.

It’s Zambia’s first ever final and Senegal’s second one as they reached the final in the tournament’s last edition in 2015, when they lost to Nigeria 1-0 in Dakar.

Senegal found themselves 2-0 down after just 35 minutes as Zambia made a blistering start to the match.

Patson Daka opened the scoreline in the 15th minute, before Edward Chilufya doubled his side’s lead 20 minutes later to end Senegal’s dreams.

The Junior Chipolopolo become the ninth team to win the trophy, after Nigeria, Egypt, Ghana, Cameroon, Algeria, Morocco, Angola and Congo.

Zambia’s best ever finish before this tournament was when they finished fourth in 1991, 1999, and 2007, but they have put their name on Africa’s hall of fame on Sunday.

Both Zambia and Senegal qualified for the U-20 World Cup in South Korea, as well as Guinea and South Africa, who faced each other in the third place playoff.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.