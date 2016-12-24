Yuletide: NSE transactions close upbeat

Transactions on the Nigerian Stock Exchange closed for Christmas holidays on Friday on a bullish posture with the All-Share Index appreciating by 0.08 per cent.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the index rose by 21.20 points or 0.08 per cent to close at 26,486.02 against 26,464.82 achieved on Thursday.

Also, the market capitalisation, which opened at N9.105 trillion, appreciated by N8 billion or 0.09 per cent to close at N9.113 trillion.

Forte Oil led the gainers’ table with a gain of N9.65 to close at N103.87 per share.

Total came second on the gainers’ table, appreciating by N6.90 to close at N284 and Dangote Cement grew by N3.96 to close at N174 per share.

CAP garnered N1 to close at N32, while Stanbic IBTC inched 71k to close at N14.92 per share.

On the other hand, Nigerian Breweries topped the losers’ chart, dropping by N 4.45 to close at N137.55 per share.

Guinness dropped N4.43 to close at N84.30 and Conoil decreased by N1.97 to close at N37.48 per share.

GT Bank lost N1.23 to close at N23.43, while Cadbury shed N1.07 to close at N10.03 per share.

NAN reports that Transcorp drove the volume of shares traded with a turnover of 26.55 million shares worth N22.65 million.

UBA accounted for 23.51 million shares valued at N105.93 million, while Champion Breweries sold 22.06 million shares worth N52.49 million.

GT Bank traded 14.35 million shares worth N339.979 million and Sterling Bank transacted 7.55 million valued at N6.21 million.

Over all, investors bought and sold a total of 139.09 million shares worth N1.43 billion exchanged in 1,703 deals.

This was in contrast with a total of 188.68 million shares valued at N1.39 billion achieved in 1,703 deals on Thursday.

