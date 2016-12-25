Youth Council berates Niger government over Nigeria Peace Corps

Nigerian youths have lambasted the ill treatment meted the Niger State Commandant of the Nigeria Peace Corps‎.

They threatened that any attempt by the state government to stop the progress and activities of the Corps will be resisted with drastic action.

The Chairman of the Nigeria Youth Council, Niger State chapter, Jibrin Abdullahi Muregi,‎ while speaking on behalf of the youth, said at a press briefing to mark the end of year get-together of the Niger State Command of the Nigeria Peace Corps, that youths in the state will not find it funny if the lawmakers repeat their actions again.

In his words: “We are aware that the Niger State House of Assembly called the State Commandant for interrogation only for him to be handed over to the Police.

“It should not go beyond that because threatening the NPC will not help us.

“Peace Corps is about to make history because they are taking jobless youths out of the streets.

“If Niger State deviates again, it will not be funny because they (government) cannot accommodate the over one million youth in the state.

“We will support Peace Corps to engage the over one hundred jobless youth.

“We are not going to allow any form of frustration or threat on the NYC in Niger State anymore.

“We are seeing it as a denial.

“They have all their licenses and even clearance from the EFCC, ICPC and all the relevant establishments and agencies that warranty and gazette their establishment.”

Muregi further warned that the state government should not toy with the interest of the youth, adding: “We will take drastic measures.

“Peace Corps has faced so many challenges, but it is ironical that the government that is supposed to be one of the first states to embrace the opportunity is now trying to thwart it.”

Earlier, the State Commandant of the NPC, Ibrahim Aliyu, said he has been detained unjustly on two occasions for engaging Niger State youths who are yet to take advantage of the 3,000 slots allotted the State.

According to Aliyu: “I don’t see any reason why some people are accusing us.

“If by tomorrow Niger youths don’t join, some people will blame me for not enlisting Niger youths.

“Out of the 3,000 slot allotted Niger State, only 920 youths have been duly registered, with 3,800 forms collected already.

“The form goes for N1,500 and training and kit fee is N40,000.”

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.