Yoruba youth, CSOs laud Buratai’s transparency, accountability policy

The National Committee of Yoruba Youth and a group of Civil Society organisations have lauded the fiscal transparency and accountability policy of the Nigerian Army under the leadership of the incumbent Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai.

The groups, through their spokesman, Comrade Oladimeji Odeyemi, after a round-table in Lagos on Sunday, condemned what it called the latest politically motivated accusations of shortchanging of military personnel serving in the Boko Haram ravaged North East region of the country by the leadership of the Nigerian Army.

The group said: “At no time in our history has the Army leadership shown more commitment to the sustenance of a policy of accountability, prudence and transparency, than it is now been seen under the leadership of General Tukur Buratai.”

Odeyemi said even though this is not the first time that these detractors and those he tagged as Boko Haram sympathizers will be coming out with such false accusations against the Nigerian Army leadership.

The youth group, he says, is becoming worried about the consequences of such campaign of calumny on the morale of patriotic soldiers, who are fighting day and night to restore law and order in the North East and the entire Nation.

Odeyemi said: “As a result of the desperation of these enemies of the significant gains, so far made in the war against insurgency in Nigeria, by the Nigerian Army under the leadership of Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, we have resolved as patriotic Nigerians to embark on a national advocacy to sensitize Nigerians about the achievements of the Nigerian military, particularly the Army under its current leadership, as a way of mobilising their support towards achieving victory in the war on terror and the need to encourage our soldiers, who have continued to fight hard to protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our nation.”

The group also called on the leadership of Nigerian Army not to be a bit distracted as this remains the sole objective of those behind the various campaign of calumny against the Army leadership.

Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.