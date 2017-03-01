Yoruba Patriot Movement visits Gani Adams, seeks coalition with OPC

The Yoruba Patriot Movement, a body of individuals of Yoruba origin with the intention to design a movement, which will serve as a political and ideological direction for the Yoruba Agenda, has visited the National Coordinator of the Oodua Peoples Congress, Otunba Gani Adams.

The visit, according to the group, was a part of its sensitization drive.

Members of the group met with Adams at his Omole Phase II residence in Lagos State.

According to Hon. Oladosu Oladipo, the Coordinator of YPM, the group’s decision to visit Otunba Adams is to commend his activities as a promoter of Yoruba ideals and a vibrant leader whose organization is the only visible defender of the Yoruba race.

The visit, Oladipo further revealed, is to present the group to Adams and invite him and the OPC to be part of the movement to restore Yorubas on the right track politically and tackle the socio-economic challenges affecting Yorubas, especially the young generation that may become restive if care is not taken.

Speaking at the occasion, former presidential spokesman, Dr. Doyin Okupe, told the gathering that he was part of the people that requested that the team should visit Otunba Adams considering his position and relevance in Yoruba race.

Okupe said the Yoruba Patriot Movement is a body he is very passionate about because of their desire to help the Yoruba race reclaim its lost glory.

In his response, Otunba Adams expressed his joy at the visit and commended the group for the seriousness they have attached to the cause of the Yoruba race.

According to him: “You have won my heart with this visit.

“I have been closely monitoring the activities of the group.

“No doubt, Yorubaland is blessed with notable men and women based on the composition of YPM members.

“My position is simple: we the Yorubas need to return to politics of conscience, which is welfarist, than the present money bag syndrome adopted by the political class.

“The unity of Yorubas should be the basis for the ideology that will bring about the desired Yoruba Agenda.”

Adams promised to be part of the activities of the group when invited and will be willing to form a coalition with their future activities as much as it is for the advancement of Yoruba cause.

The YPM team on the visit included Prof. Soji Adejumo, Omooba Segun Adewale, Chief Alli Oyedeji, Chief Funmilayo Jabaru and Ambassador Bejide.

