Yoruba group canvasses restructuring to end growing agitations for secession

A socio-cultural, non-political group in the South West, The Yoruba Initiatives, has warned against the growing agitation for the break-up of Nigeria and calls for secession by some ethnic groups within the country.

It urged the Federal Government to consider a timely restructuring of the Nigerian federation as an immediate solution.

The group said the restructuring of Nigeria would end the multifaceted problems of Nigeria, including corruption, inter-ethnic strives, stifled growth of the federation, widespread security challenges and general suspicion among the component units of the federation.

TYI made this known at the end of its second meeting it held at the Leads City University, Ibadan, Oyo State over the weekend, stressing that it was eager to join other well-meaning groups in Nigeria to canvass for and ensure that Nigeria is eventually restructured.

TYI in a statement signed by the Chairman of its Media and Publicity committee, Folu Olamiti, said as a group, it was opposed to the idea of secession by any ethnic group.

It lamented, however, that secessionists in some geopolitical zones of Nigeria had started to gain attention owing to widespread disenchantment with the state of the Nigerian federation, which it noted is presently contending with a gloomy future.

The group said the idea of restructuring of Nigeria had been thoroughly debated and agreed to during the last National Conference by all the geopolitical zones of the federation, a reason the government should stop dismissing the idea with a wave of the hand.

The TYI said it was more disposed to networking first with the state assemblies, then with the National Assembly along with groups of like minds to drive the agenda on restructuring, which it canvassed remained the only path way to propelling the growth and development of Nigeria.

The communique of the meeting reads: “The TYI rejects Secession, but expressed commitment to full restructuring of the Nigerian Federation. It noted that all the geo-political zones supported restructuring in the last National Conference. Therefore, the TYI joins other groups in Yoruba land in the task of working out the appropriate mechanism for the restructuring of Nigeria.

“TYI calls on the Houses of Assemblies in all states in the south west and Nigeria at large to support restructuring.

“The TYI agreed to visit all the Houses of Assemblies in the Yoruba speaking states to sensitise them on the mechanism for Advocacy for implanting the restructuring of the Nigerian Federation, which all the geo-political zones already endorsed during the last National Conference.

“TYI reiterates its preparedness to work with groups with similar objectives towards the advancement of the interest of the Yoruba both in Nigeria and in the Diaspora.

“It also stressed the need for promotion of Yoruba language within the family level while encouraging parents to always speak Yourba to their children.

“It also called on State governments in the south west to implement a policy making the teaching of Yoruba language mandatory in schools in all Yoruba speaking states.

“The meeting approved the appointment of state coordinators for the TYI in Yoruba speaking states, the Federal Capital Territory and in the Diaspora.

“The meeting emphasised the need to get all South-West governments to sign an MOU with the TYI to execute projects important for youths development.”

The meeting, presided over by the Convener, Otunba Deji Osibogun, was attended by members from Oyo, Ogun Ondo, Ekiti, Osun, Lagos, Kwara and Kogi States and the United Kingdom.

Key members in attendance included Prof. Omolara Ogundipe, Prof. Adebisi Sowunmi, Olusegun Ahmadu, Prof. Babajide Owoeye and Engineer Yomi Bolarinwa.

