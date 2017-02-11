Yobe LG poll begins peacefully

Election into the 17 Local Government Areas in Yobe State has commenced peacefully on Saturday with electoral officers of the Yobe State Independent Electoral Commission reporting on time with election materials.

A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria who monitored the election at Central Primary school, Ajari, Bindigari and Ali Marami, reports that voting commenced few minutes after 8am.

NAN reports that voters were seen on queue undergoing screening and casting their votes instantly.

Alhaji Ali Muhammad, a voter at Central Primary School, however, observed that the turnout was low compared to the 2015 general elections.

Muhammad said: “There is less competition in this election and the mobilisation is also low compared to the 2015 national election.”

NAN also reports that seven political parties are contesting for councillors and chairmanship positions of the 17 Local Councils in the state.

Meanwhile, the Yobe State Government has restricted vehicular movements throughout the state from 10pm on Friday to 2pm on Saturday to enhance security during the election.

A statement by Abdullahi Bego, the Director Press Affairs to Governor Ibrahim Gaidam, said “only vehicles on election duty or other emergencies with valid clearance will be allowed to move during the period of restriction”.

NAN.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.