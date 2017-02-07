Yakubu on trial at Coventry City

The 34-year-old has been without a club since leaving Turkish side, Kayserispor, last year, having failed to score a single goal during an unsuccessful spell with the team

Former Everton and Middlesbrough striker, Yakubu Aiyegbeni, has been taken on trial by League One side, Coventry City.

The 34-year-old has been without a club since leaving Turkish side, Kayserispor, last year, having failed to score a single goal during an unsuccessful spell with the team.

Coventry currently sit rock-bottom in League One, eight points from safety and in desperate need of extra firepower, having scored just 23 goals in their 29 outings so far this season.

Sky Blues boss, Russell Slade, has reportedly earmarked Yakubu as a possible solution to his side’s goalscoring problems, with the Nigerian having netted 140 times in English football during stints with Everton, Middlesbrough, Portsmouth, Leicester City and Blackburn Rovers.

The veteran most recently played in England for Reading in 2015, but managed just one goal in 11 appearances for the Royals.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.