Yakubu: I’ll paint Coventry City with goals

The much-travelled striker has signed a short-term deal with the Sky Blues, who currently sit at the bottom of the standings, but the Nigerian is confident that they can still remain at the third tier of English football

Former Nigerian striker, Yakubu Aiyegbeni, has said that he sees “great qualities” in his new Coventry City teammates as they look to beat the drop in League One.

The much-travelled striker has signed a short-term deal with the Sky Blues, who currently sit at the bottom of the standings, but the Nigerian is confident that they can still remain at the third tier of English football.

The 34-year-old told BBC Sport: “Things are quite tough for Coventry City at the moment and I understand what is expected of me.

“I had the opportunity to train with the players here, I see great qualities and believe things can get better.

“I love scoring goals and helping my team-mates to score, together we can lift the club.”

Yakubu last featured for Turkish outfit, Kayserispor.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.