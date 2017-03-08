Yahaya urges Nigerians to pray for Buhari’s safe return

A chieftain of All Progressives Congress in Gombe State and the party’s governorship candidate in the 2015 general elections, Alhaji Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, has urged Nigerians not to relent in their prayers for the safe return of President Muhammadu Buhari from the United Kingdom.

Yahaya, who led thousands of Gombe residents to offer prayers to God on behalf of the President during a special prayer session in the state, also described prayers as key to success in every human endeavor, regardless of our faiths.

He said fervent prayers of Nigerians for their leaders at a time like this were strong indications of their patriotism and their sincerity of purpose to help take the nation to the promise land.

In his remark at the event organized by a non-governmental organization, Community for Peace and Corruption free Society, Yahaya added that Buhari in the last 20 months in the saddle as president had demonstrated purposeful leadership, hence the need to offer prayers for his well-being and that of the nation as a whole.

He further prayed: “It is our fervent prayer in Gombe for President Muhammadu Buhari’s good health and return safely to Nigeria and continue with his good work for the country.

“We also hopefully prayed that the President will be steadfast in taking decisions that will better the lives of the downtrodden in our society.”

Also speaking at the event was the convener and National Chairman of the Community for Peace and Corrupt free Society, Nigeria, Engr. Ahmed Zakari Nguroje, who noted that the idea of the special joint prayer session was conceived out of national interest and patriotic zeal of his group.

Among notable dignitaries who offered prayers for the president were top politicians and traditional rulers led by the Emir of Gombe, Dr. Abubakar Shehu III, represented by Alhaji Lamido Abubakar {Durbin Gombe}.

