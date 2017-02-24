Xenophobic attack: Nigerian youths threaten reprisal

Less than 24 hours to the planned protest by South Africans against immigrants, Nigerian youths have warned against molestation, harassment and killings of Nigerians.

The warning was issued by the National Youth Council of Nigeria, which gave the South African Government 48 hours ultimatum address the problem of xenophobic attacks.

The warning was contained a letter signed by the President and Secretary of the council, Murtala Gamji and Gbenga Adedamola, in Abuja.

The letter was addressed to the South African President, Jacob Zuma, through the South African High Commissioner to Nigeria, L.L. Mnguni.

The South African youths had secured a police permit to pour into the streets on Friday to protest against the domination of immigrants.

Gamji, who addressed hundreds of peaceful protesters at the South African Embassy in Abuja, described the molestation, harassment and killing of Nigerians as barbaric and inhuman.

He said: “The attention of NYCN has been drawn to the killing and maiming of Nigerians in your country.

“We want to say categorically that this is ugly, barbaric and inhuman and unacceptable to us and we will do everything within our power to resist it in totality.

“We have been good brothers to you for long and Nigerians do not deserve this ugly treatment in return.”

The Spokesman of the council, Gambo Jagindi, also said any failure to address the issue by the South African Government within the stipulated time would attract repercussion.

Jagindi said: “At the expiration of the 48 hours, we would shut down all businesses belonging to South Africans in Nigeria.

“We, therefore, urge the South African Government to deal with the issue as a matter of urgency to avoid reprisal.”

NAN.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.