Xenophobia: Poly students stage protest

The National Association of Polytechnic Students on Friday staged a peaceful protest in Ibadan, Oyo State against Xenophobic attack on Nigerians in South Africa.

The students in their hundreds went round the metropolis to demonstrate against what they called inhuman treatment of Nigerians and other Africans in South Africa.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the students converged at the premises of the DSTV, a South African interest, in Jericho Area of Ibadan.

NAN reports that the premises was already under locked and key as information about the protest had already reached the management of the DSTV, thereby preventing the protestants from gaining entrance into the premises.

The students, however, conveyed their protest message to the management, insisting that the premises should remain sealed until things improved in South Africa.

The students also moved to the state Governor’s Office where the National President of the union, Olugbenga Adeyeye, presented their mission to the government.

According to Adeyeye, the union condemned in strong terms the dehumanisation of Nigerians in South Africa.

While presenting a letter titled: “NAPS Position on Xenophobic Attack on Nigerians in South Africa” Adeyeye said that the students patience had been exhausted as it could no longer watch Nigerians being killed in South Africa.

He said: “Until the attacks stop, all polytechnic students in Nigeria will not stop to enforce the closure of all South African interests in Nigeria.

“We demand an unreserved apology from President Jacob Zuma of South Africa as his silence has confirmed the complicity of South Africa government in the crisis.”

Responding, Governor Abiola Ajimobi, who was represented by the state Commissioner for Education, Prof. Adeniyi Olowofela, commended the students for a peaceful protest.

He condemned xenophobia in all ramifications; however, Nigerians should not destroy the business of the South Africa in Nigeria.

Ajimobi said that President Mbeki must do something in view of the enormous sacrifice made by Nigerians in the liberation of South Africa.

The governor assured the students that their letter would be presented to the Federal Government.

NAN.

Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.