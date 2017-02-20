Xenophobia: OPU condemns attack on Nigerians

The Oodua Progressive Union, South Africa chapter has condemned the targeted attacks on Nigerian businesses in Pretoria West on Saturday.

According to the Coordinator of the group, made up of Yoruba descendants based in South Africa, Tunji Aladeselu: “Information available shows that five buildings with Nigerian businesses, including a church, was looted and burnt by South Africans.

“One of the buildings is a mechanic workshop with over 20 cars under repairs, aside other vital documents, were burned during the attack, the Pastor of the church sustained injuries and is currently receiving treatment in the hospital.”

According to Aladeselu, the Saturday attack must have been pre-planned and it should be viewed as a criminal act because goods and items were looted and the rest set ablaze.

The OPU South Africa Chapter added: “We find it unbecoming of South Africans. We will visit the Nigeria Embassy by Monday to meet with other members of the Nigerian Community and fashion out ways of safeguarding Nigerians and demand that the Federal Government of Nigeria should relate with the South African Government to increase security presence in areas highly populated by Nigerians and their business concerns and take punitive measures against the perpetrators of such inhuman acts to discourage others.”

The Oodua Progressive Union is a global organization convened by Otunba Gani Adams to unite Yorubas in diaspora with the aim of fostering unity, common ideology and project the Yoruba culture, tradition and interest across the globe.

