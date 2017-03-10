‘World’s heaviest woman’ undergoes weight-loss surgery

Eman Ahmed was flown to Mumbai on a cargo plane on February 11 in the hope that the hospital’s bariatric surgery (weight loss surgery) specialists would help her reduce her weight, which was around 500 kilograms at the time of the flight

A 36-year-old Egyptian woman reportedly the heaviest in the world has undergone successful weight-loss surgery at the Saifee Hospital in Mumbai, a hospital spokeswoman said on Thursday.

Eman Ahmed was flown to Mumbai on a cargo plane on February 11 in the hope that the hospital’s bariatric surgery (weight loss surgery) specialists would help her reduce her weight, which was around 500 kilograms at the time of the flight.

“Ahmed successfully underwent a Laparoscopic Sleeve Gastrectomy at Saifee Hospital.

“She is now on oral fluids and accepting them well,” a statement from the hospital said.

The hospital spokeswoman, Amrita Dutta said the medical team would now work on Ahmed to correct all associated medical problems and get her fit enough to fly back to Egypt as soon as possible.

Dutta said: “We are not sure how long that will take.

“Ahmed had lost 100kg since she was admitted to the hospital by following a strict liquid diet rich in fibre and protein.”

Two-thirds of the stomach is removed during a laparscopic sleeve gastectomy procedure, leaving a narrow sleeve that increases a sense of satiation and decreases appetite.

Ahmed left her home in Alexandria for the first time in 25 years to fly to Mumbai.

She was flown on an EgyptAir Cargo Company aircraft, onto which she was lifted by a crane.

Her sister Shaimaa Ahmed and the hospital have initiated a crowd funding campaign to cover the costs of her transport and surgery.

