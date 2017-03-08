World Bank earmarks $40m grant to boost PHC system in Boko Haram ravaged area

The World Bank has earmarked $40 million grant to boost Primary Health Care system in the North East, which has been ravaged by the Boko Haram insurgency, and the implementation of National Health Act.

Prof. Isaac Adewole, the Minister of Health, disclosed this to newsmen at the maiden interactive forum between Civil Society Organisations and the ministry in Abuja.

The minister was represented by Dr. Akin Oyemakinde, the Director Health Planning, Research and Statistics of the ministry.

He explained that the grant from the World Bank was under the Global Financing Facility.

He said that the Federal Ministry of Health has also allocated $20 million to improve PHC system in the North East.

He added that the remaining $20 million would be allocated to quick win to pilot the basic healthcare provision fund of the National Health Act in Osun, Abia and Niger States.

Dr. Aminu Magashi, Chairman, Board of Trustees, Community Health and Research Initiative, an NGO, the convener of the programme, said the forum had inaugurated #OpenFMoH.

He said the interface between CSOs and Federal Ministry of Health was to unlock the ministry, improve access to information and address gaps between CSOs and the government.

Magashi said: “The forum had inaugurated the #OpenFMoH. It is going to be a quarterly interactive activity, another interface will hold in June.

“Before the larger forum in June, smaller meetings will be organised by the organisation to facilitate smooth operation between CSOs working to improve health and government.

“In the next interface forum, we have already planned to invite the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, NHIS and NACA, among others, to come and provide impute during the interface.”

Similarly, Dr. Emmanuel Abanida, CSO’s Representative Nigeria GFF Platform, said the interface would enable CSOs interact with the ministry to ensure better healthcare delivery for Nigerians.

Abanida said: “As CSOs, we need to understand and know what exactly the government is doing; we need to understand how the health system is connecting with the people.”

Abanida said e-government has been opened to the CSOs to allow them to monitor the processes of the grant.

He noted that his organisation had been part of the programme since 2015 when it started, and the ministry has been very open to all the processes.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.