Work to resume at Enyimba Stadium – Abia

With a view to quickly returning Enyimba FC of Aba to their home stadium, the Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has directed the immediate release of additional funds to the contractor handling the resurfacing and renovation of the Enyimba Sports Stadium at Aba.

Following the latest payment released to the contractor, the state has paid over 70 per cent of the total contract sum.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Enyinnaya Appolos, said: “Work is therefore expected to accelerate at the stadium with completion expected within this year, to enable the Peoples’ Elephant resume playing at home in Aba.”

Enyimba FC of Aba is Nigeria’s most successful football club with two back to back CAF Champions League trophies and multiple local league and FA trophies.

