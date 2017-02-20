Woman seeks divorce over alleged husband’s inability to impregnate her

A housewife, Omolara Adeyemi, on Monday prayed an Idi Ogungun Customary Court in Agodi, Ibadan, Oyo State to dissolve her 11-year-old marriage on the grounds of her husband’s inability to impregnate her.

Omolara told the court that her husband, Moradeyo, refused to make enough effort to get her pregnant since they got married in 2006.

She said that Moradeyo refused to take doctor’s advice on how he could overcome low sperm count and impregnate her.

Omolara said: “Instead, he flirts around. He can spend weeks outside, abandoning me in the guise that he is engaged.

“I pray the court to separate us so that I can try my luck elsewhere in a bid to get pregnant and have a child.

“I cannot allow another man to sleep with me as long as I am still married to him.”

Moradeyo, however, denied the allegations and told the court that he was not ready for divorce.

He pleaded with the court to allow him and his wife to go home and resolve the matter amicably.

The Court President, Chief Mukaila Balogun, advised the couple to involve their family members in the resolution.

He adjourned the case to February 27 for report of settlement.

NAN.

