Wolfsburg completes Osimhen deal

German club, Wolfsburg, have completed the signing of Nigeria international teenage striker, Victor Osimhen, from Lagos-based side, Ultimate Strikers Academy.

Osimhen, who only turned 18 on December 29, joins on a three-and-a-half-year deal until June 2020 after rejecting English Premier League side, Arsenal.

The teenage forward starred at the under-17 World Cup in October 2015, scoring 10 goals to help Nigeria win a record fifth title.

“I want to thank the coach and the club management for this opportunity and the faith in me,” said Osimhen.

“Wolfsburg is the right place to start my career. Now it is up to me to give something back. I have to work hard and learn.”

Wolfsburg’s manager, Valérien Ismaël, told the club’s website: “At the age of 18 Victor already has a large presence in our attack. He is good going forward and for his size very fast.

“However, he has to improve his physical strength and get used to playing in Germany. We want to help him take this step.”

Osimhen was also part of the Nigeria side that won the Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations in Senegal in November 2015, which also qualified them for the Rio Olympics last year.

He was named the 2015 Confederation of African Football Youth Player of the Year at the award ceremony in Abuja last January.

