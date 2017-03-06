Wizkid wins first iHeart Radio award for collaboration with Drake, Kyla

Afrobeat star, Ayo Balogun, popularly known as WizKid, has bagged an iHeart Radio Award for his collaboration on “One dance” with American rapper, Drake, and singer, Kyla.

The international award, which is his first for the year, comes weeks after he failed to clinch a Grammy award for the same song.

The song lost in the Album of the Year category at the Grammys 2017 for the album “Views”.

According to billboard, “One dance” won Hip-Hop Song of the Year, beating another Drake song, “Controlla”, Desiigner’s “Panda”, Fat Joe and Remy Ma’s “All the way up”, and DJ Khaled’s “For free” featuring Drake.

WizKid, who recently signed a deal with Sony RCA, is bound to release his third studio album: “Sounds from the Other Side,” on June 9, 2017.

The singer had gained international relevance with the release of Ojuelegba in 2014 which led to a remake by Drake and fellow rapper, Skepta.

WizKid recently released new music “Sweet love”, a kind of docu-video of his tour moments over the past year.

iHeartRadio is an Internet radio platform owned by iHeartMedia, Inc.

It was founded in April 2008 as the website: iheartmusic.com.

As of 2015, iHeartRadio functioned both as a music recommender system and as a radio network that aggregates audio content from over 800 local iHeartMedia radio stations across the United States, as well as from hundreds of other stations and from various other media.

iHeartRadio is available online, via mobile devices and on select video-game consoles.

