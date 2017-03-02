WizKid, Sony Music sign multi-album deal

Singer, Wizkid, real name Ayo Balogun, has signed a multi-album worldwide deal with RCA Records/Sony Music International.

The deal, which was sealed after much speculation, came after American rap artists, Drake and Skepta, released a remix of WizKid’s 2015 hit, Ojuelegba, a global sensation that gave the singer worldwide recognition.

According to Twitter handle: @billboardhiphop, RCA Records Chairman and CEO, Peter Edge, while welcoming the Ojuelegba crooner, said: “We are thrilled to welcome WizKid to the RCA Records family.”

Wizkid is also Head of Starboy Records to BillBoard.

Edge said further: “It’s hard for me to describe what I do, since I work with rhythms from Afro-Beat, reggae, hip-hop, dance hall and others.

“What’s important to me is for music to be real, authentic, raw and timeless. I don’t wanna (want to) be boxed in to any one genre.

“He has become a superstar in the African music scene and will be a game-changer in bringing African music to the world. We are extremely excited to have him as a part of RCA and are eager for the journey ahead.”

Speaking on the deal, Sony Music International President of Northern & Eastern Europe and Africa, Adam Granite, said: “We couldn’t be more excited to welcome WizKid to the Sony Music family.

“This is an incredibly important signing as we look to make Africa a major source of repertoire for the world. WizKid is a key ambassador for this movement and we look forward to helping him conquer the globe.”

The Afro beats star, who is a recent Grammy nominee for his song writing contribution on American musician Drake’s One dance joins the league of Nigerian musicians who have been signed by the label.

Stars such as Tiwa Savage, Cohbams Asuquo, Davido, Ycee, Ayo Jay had also landed the Sony/RCA deal.

