Witness to court: Stephen confessed to brutalising pregnant girlfriend, killing sister

Apollos Aliyu of ‘A’ Divisional Police Headquaters, Jos has told a Jos High Court that Stephen Luka, who is standing trial over alleged culpable homicide, had confessed to the crime in a written statement.

Aliyu, the Investigating Police Officer in the case, testified against the accused, who had since denied the allegations.

The accused person is facing a four-count charge of murder, attempted murder, assault and sexual abuse.

He was accused of attacking two sisters: Justina Dusu and Simi Dusu, on July 27, 2016 at his home in Sabon Gari, Tudun Wada, Jos, after they went to confront him over Justina’s pregnancy.

Luka, who allegedly used a machete on the duo when they rejected his insistence on procuring an abortion, was said to have killed Simi, while Justina sustained deep cuts.

But Aliyu, in his testimony, told the court on Tuesday that Luka made a voluntarily statement where he owned up to the crime.

Aliyu said: “The statement was made voluntarily.

“There was no form of duress.

“Besides, the weapons used for the murder were recovered from the accused.”

Aliyu said he was at his duty post on August 1, 2016 when the case was transferred from the Tudun Wada police outpost to his office.

He said: “I immediately sprang into action as the IPO on the case; in the course of my investigation, I found that Luka had gone to the Tudun Wada police station to lodge a report that the two sisters went to his house and started fighting after he stepped out to get them, drinks.

“He claimed that he heard them crying for help when he was outside attending to his motorcycle and that when he entered, he found that they had used a mirror to inflict injuries on themselves.

“However, when the case was transferred to the ‘A’ Divisional Police Headquaters, Luka made a confessional statement owning up to using a machete to kill Simi Dusu and brutalise Justina Dusu.

“He made the statement in Hausa language which was transcribed in English and same was read to him who he said he understood and thereafter signed the statement.”

The witness, however, told the court that the murder weapon was not found in the accused person’s house when a search was carried out.

He said: “The weapon was later brought to the station by the mother of the accused.”

He said that as part of his investigation into the matter, he went to the house of the accused, which was also the crime scene, for a search, but the murder weapon was nowhere to be found.

Aliyu said: “We later had to invite the father of the accused and the younger brother, one Julius Luka, to the station for interrogation.

“It was at that point that the mother of the accused brought the machete, which was used in the attack, to the station.

“The machete had blood stains and strands of hair which had dried up with the blood; that hair bore resemblance with the hair attachment Justina had on her head at the time of the attack.

“Other things recovered from the accused person’s house were two blood-stained bed sheets, pieces of broken glasses, among others.”

The witness said that upon Stephen’s admittance of the crime through his confessional statements, he transferred the matter to the state Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation.

He said: “After recording Stephen’s statements, I took the accused before the divisional crime officer at the ‘A’ Division for attestation where he agreed to have understood what was read to him and we all signed.

“I thereafter transferred the case to the state CID for further investigation.”

Counsel to the accused, David Adudu, however, prayed the court to suspend the main trial before the court for a trial within trial, stating that his client was tortured, beaten and forced to write the statement.

Adudu said that the trial within trial would determine whether the statement was voluntarily given or a product of torture.

In her ruling, Justice Nafisa Musa adjourned the matter to April 6, for the trial within trial.

