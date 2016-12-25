Wike felicitates with Christians at Christmas

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers Statehas felicitated with Christians in the state on the occasion of the Christmas celebration.

A statement signed by Simeon Nwakaudu, the Special Assistant to the Governor on Electronic Media, said Wike assured Christians that the success story of the state would continue unhindered.

He urged the people of the state and other Nigerians to imbibe the values of Christmas by promoting peace, love, friendship and unity.

He assured residents of the state of adequate security before, during and after the season.

According to Wike, the government has put in place adequate security measures to protect lives and property.

While thanking the people for their support and love, Wike promised to continue with the projects and programmes “that have brought development to the state”.

He wished the people merry Christmas and prosperous New Year in advance.

