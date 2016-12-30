Wike alleges plot to bomb his plane

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has raised the alarm over alleged plot by his political enemies to bomb his plane.

Wike, however, said the evil plot will fail.

Wike spoke on Thursday in Port Harcourt at an end of year party by his party, the Peoples Democratic Party.

He said: “They said they would blow up the plane that I would board.

“You, who are plotting, do you know whether God will blow your own plane before that time?

“What is this thing about Rivers State?

“Why should a man spill blood if he is so loved?

“If a man is loved and popular, let him present himself.

“They should allow peace to reign.

“It is like some people want trouble so that they will make blood money.

“You say, let us not embarrass a man who is not popular.

“What about the innocent lives lost?

“All those who do not sleep and plan evil against Rivers, will never know peace.

“I have supported Mr. President by supporting security agencies in the protection of key national assets in the state.

“That is why the destruction of national assets in other states is not happening here.

“They said one man one vote and we decided to support them to achieve that.

“But while we were campaigning, they were plotting to rig elections.

“We dedicated our campaigns to God from the beginning.

“We knelt down before our God at St. Paul’s Cathedral.”

On the panel set up by the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to probe the violence that rocked the rerun elections on the State, Wike said it was constituted with a clear motive to rope him with all forms of trumped up charges.

He said the allegations against him by the Department of State Services of moving to sponsor violence in Abuja, was part of the plot to link him with acts of treason.

The governor assured the people of Rivers State that his administration would not let them down.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.