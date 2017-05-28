Why we sacked our staff – TVC

The Board of Continental Broadcasting Services Limited, owners of Television Continental and Radio Continental, has announced the restructuring of its group of companies.

This restructuring, according to a statement from the company, issued by its public relations agency, Brooksandblake, is geared towards repositioning the business for better and greater delivery of its services to audiences and advertisers alike.

In line with the changes, 145 workers will be affected by the reconfiguring of the workforce as part of the rationale to achieve the new objectives.

The statement said: “We wish to make clear that our core channels consisting of TVC News Nigeria, TVC Entertainment and Radio Continental will now become the main focus of our business going forward where we will deliver high quality news and entertainment programmes to our audiences and advertisers across Nigeria and beyond. The winding down of TVC News Africa will allow us concentrate on these key areas of our business.

“The CBS Board of Directors has also approved substantial new investment in our staff across the group of companies which will enable us substantially enhance our news and current affairs output on TVC News, entertainment programming on the market leading TVC general entertainment channel and our key radio asset Radio Continental.

“For those staff members affected by today’s announcement the Board of CBS Ltd. has approved a generous severance package in addition to a programme of assistance to enable them seek new employment.”