LATEST NEWS:
03. June 2017 LAGOS STATE27°C+234 809 400 0057
PRIVACY POLICYADVERT RATESSUBMIT NEWS
   
Victor OjelabiJune 3, 20172min0

Related Articles

News

Thugs attack journalists in Ebonyi

FeaturedNews

Breaking: NJC directs Ademola, five other suspended judges to resume duties

News

Fayose urges FG to stop killings by Fulani herdsmen, backs Benue anti-grazing law

News

At 93, Mugabe begins nationwide election campaign

News

Burial plans for Moji Olaiya unveiled, with arrival date of corpse

News

Sack of 145 TVC workers is national embarrassment – Unionists

Adverts
News

Why we sacked our staff – TVC

“ For those staff members affected by today’s announcement the Board of CBS Ltd. has approved a generous severance package in addition to a programme of assistance to enable them seek new employment."

The Board of Continental Broadcasting Services Limited, owners of Television Continental and Radio Continental, has announced the restructuring of its group of companies.

This restructuring, according to a statement from the company, issued by its public relations agency, Brooksandblake, is geared towards repositioning the business for better and greater delivery of its services to audiences and advertisers alike.

In line with the changes, 145 workers will be affected by the reconfiguring of the workforce as part of the rationale to achieve the new objectives.

The statement said: “We wish to make clear that our core channels consisting of TVC News Nigeria, TVC Entertainment and Radio Continental will now become the main focus of our business going forward where we will deliver high quality news and entertainment programmes to our audiences and advertisers across Nigeria and beyond. The winding down of TVC News Africa will allow us concentrate on these key areas of our business.

“The CBS Board of Directors has also approved substantial new investment in our staff across the group of companies which will enable us substantially enhance our news and current affairs output on TVC News, entertainment programming on the market leading TVC general entertainment channel and our key radio asset Radio Continental.

“For those staff members affected by today’s announcement the Board of CBS Ltd. has approved a generous severance package in addition to a programme of assistance to enable them seek new employment.”


ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship.. Click HERE For Details.


previousVaccination error kills 15 children

nextBoy kills friend for liking girlfriend’s Facebook picture

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Eagle Online is published by Premium Eagle Media Limited

27, Joseph Odunlami Street, off Thomas Salako Street,
Ogba, Lagos.

Email: info@theeagleonline.com.ng, dotunoladipo@theeagleonline.com.ng
Phone: 08023145962, 08094000057
Whatsapp: 08094000057

SEND US A MESSAGE
Latest posts

Breaking: NJC directs Ademola, five other suspended judges to resume duties

How GTB, Zenith Bank, FCMB, Keystone Bank escaped attack by militants

Breaking: TVC sacks 145

Newsletter

Categories

ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship.. Click HERE For Details.