Why Nigerians are not ‘feeling’ APC change – Sen. Melaye

Senator Dino Melaye has said the reason Nigerians are yet to feel the impact of change promised by the ruling All Progressives Congress is because of the civil servants, who, according to him, are responsible for the major corruption in the country and have refused to repent and internalize the change mantra within their hearts.

Melaye stated this during a chat with the media in Abuja.

He noted that the change mantra was not about the APC as a political party, but the way Nigerians conduct themselves and operate government agencies and activities.

He urged civil servants, politicians and those in positions of authority to become born-again and begin to act positively towards ameliorating the mistakes of the past so that the impact of the change mantra can be felt by the people.

The senator also said people who abuse processes and the laws of the land must be questioned by Nigerians, pointing-out that the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, ought to have resigned had Nigerians come out of their cocoons to question his indictment in the N250 million grass-cutting scandal in the North East.

He said: “The change mantra is not about the All Progressives Congress.

“The civil servants who are responsible for major corruption in the system are still the same people.

“The message of change is not only to members of the APC.

“It is to Nigeria and Nigerians on how we conduct ourselves and how we operate government agencies and activities.

“Nigerians, we must have attitudinal change.

“We must decide that the country is in recession now and we are approaching depression so we must begin to take the right steps inwardly.

“Civil servants in this country, politicians, those who find themselves in positions of authority must become born-again and begin to act positively towards ameliorating our past.

“I have insisted that on his honour the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, ought to have resigned by now like I said the last time, he should be reciting the Psalms and asking for mercy.

“But, unfortunately, it is when we start punishing criminals in power, when we start punishing thieves in power, when Nigerians stop celebrating mediocrity and corruption that we will begin to have headway.

“These days, a man steals money from government and what you do is to celebrate him; then we cannot get out of the woods.

“Let me say that in an unjust society, silence is a crime.

“People who abuse processes and the laws of the land must be questioned.

“We must all get out of cocoons and begin to ask questions.

“It is laughable that Babachir Lawal is still seating in council as SGF.

“I mean, it does not portray any sense of responsibility at any level.

“I want to say that not only him, but every other thief in power must be questioned.

“Nigerians must demonstrate the capacity to ask questions.

“If I, Dino Melaye, is found wanting, Nigerians should come out and ask me questions.

“They should be bold to tell me that I have abused my oath of office.”

