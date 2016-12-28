Why Kebbi is yet to conduct LG poll — Gov. Bagudu

Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State said on Wednesday that the litigation on tenure of past chairmen had delayed the conduct of local government election in the state.

Bagudu made the disclosure while conducting the swearing-in ceremony for 18 newly appointed sole administrators of local government councils in Birnin Kebbi.

He said the determination of the suit would enable his administration to conduct fresh local government election.

The governor, however, urged the newly appointed administrators to ensure rapid development in rural areas by ensuring comprehensive implementation of policies and programmes of the State and Federal Governments.

The new administrators include Alhaji Shehu Dalijan (Gwandu), Alhaji Bello Zogirma (Bunza), Alhaji Muhammad Kardi (Birnin Kebbi), Musa Muhammad (Yauri), Abubakar Zagga (Bagudo), Alhaji Muhammad DanKaino (Dandi), Alhaji Abubakar Saleh (Aliero) and Muhammad Hamidu (Arewa).

Others are Alhaji Samaila Ahmed (Augie), Alhaji Musa Tungulawa (Argungu), Muhammad Abubakar (Zuru), ShehuSarkin-Kabi (Jega), Haliru Sambawa (Maiyama), Hajiya Tsahara Bawa (Danko/Wasagu), Muhammad Umar (Sakaba), Alhaji Garba Takware (Shanga), Garba Warra (Ngaski) and Umaru Maigari (Suru).

