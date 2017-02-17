Why I turned back from my trip to Ondo after taking off – Osinbajo

The Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has had to reschedule his visit to Ondo State on Friday.

The trip had been set up in continuation of his tour of the oil-producing communities, which earlier took the Acting President to Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers and Imo States.

Osinbajo was said to be already air-borne when weather reports indicated dusty haze and very poor visibility at the Akure Airport and other alternative airports nearby.

The presidential jet, according to a statement by the Presidency, therefore had to return to Abuja following which the weather condition was closely monitored until about 2:30pm, when it became abundantly clear that the situation would not change in time for the Acting President to achieve the purposes of the visit.

The visit has therefore been rescheduled for Monday.

The statement by the Presidency added: :The Presidency has extended apologies to the State Governor, the Governor-elect, traditional rulers and the generality of the people of Ondo State who had been awaiting the Acting President’s visit.”

