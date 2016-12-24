Why I did not attend South-East Summit – Buhari

The Presidency says President Muhammadu Buhari did not snub organisers of the recent South-East Economic and Security Summit held in Enugu.

In a statement, Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, said in Abuja on Friday that the President did not, and he absolutely had no reason to snub anyone.

Shehu said the President was presented with a request to attend the Economic and Security Summit by the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu.

Shehu said: “The President happily accepted. The visit to Enugu was scheduled for December 22 as can be found on the weekly programme.

“After this was done, some other stakeholders from the South-East came and advised him not go in view of the closeness of the date to Christmas

“That given the sensitivity of the period to the people, a presidential visit may come with overexertion and possibly be disruptive of Christmas.

“In view of this, President Buhari requested that the event be pushed forward to January 2017. Given his nature, he did not insist.

“He said if the change of date was not possible, then the event could go on without him. That was what the organisers chose to do.

“The President did not, and he absolutely has no reason to snub anyone.”

Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.