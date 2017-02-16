What we discussed with Buhari – Dogara

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, has said himself; the President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki; and the Leader of the Senate, Senator Ahmed Lawan, discussed national issues when they visited President Muhammadu Buhari in London on Wednesday evening.

In a tweet via his verified official twitter handle: @YakubDogara, on Thursday, the Speaker said they discussed national issues with the President.

He further said President Buhari is as fit as a fiddle and cracked jokes in his usual manner.

“President is as fit as a fiddle,” Dogara said, adding: “After burning national issues, it was all PMB’s vintage humorous jokes. I’m so elated he is as fit as a fiddle.”

The leadership of the National Assembly’s visit to the President was sequel to an agreement reached between the President of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.