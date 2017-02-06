What I told Buhari when we spoke today – Osinbajo

The Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, on Monday said he spoke with President Muhammadu Buhari earlier in the day.

Osinbajo disclosed this when he spoke with State House Correspondents.

He said Buhari was hale and hearty.

He, however, said only the President can disclose to Nigerians the nature of his ailment.

Osinbajo said his discussion with his boss centre around the 2017 Budget and the protests embarked upon by some Nigerians.

Osinbajo spoke with State House Correspondents shortly after meeting behind closed door with the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun.

He said he was not in any way under pressure to resign.

He pointed out that he ran on the same electoral ticket with Buhari in 2015.

The meeting, which took place at the presidential villa, was also attended by the President’s Special Adviser on Political Matters, Senator Babafemi Ojudu; and the Special Assistant to the President on Diaspora Matters, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

