What I told Buhari – Trump

The details of the discussion between President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria and President Donald Trump of the United States of America have been released by the White House.

This was contained in a Readout of Trump’s call with Buhari released by the White House through its spokesperson on February 15.

Among other issues, Trump was said to have “underscored the importance the United States places on its relationship with Nigeria, and he expressed interest in working with President Buhari to expand the strong partnership”.

Also discussed by the two presidents was the issue of combating terrorism, with the US pledging to sell aircrafts to Nigeria to battle the Boko Haram insurgency.

Titled: “Readout of the President’s Call with President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria,” the release by the White House reads in full:

President Donald J. Trump spoke this week with President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria to discuss the strong cooperation between the United States and Nigeria, including on shared security, economic, and governance priorities. President Trump underscored the importance the United States places on its relationship with Nigeria, and he expressed interest in working with President Buhari to expand the strong partnership. The leaders agreed to continue close coordination and cooperation in the fight against terrorism in Nigeria and worldwide. President Trump expressed support for the sale of aircraft from the United States to support Nigeria’s fight against Boko Haram. President Trump thanked President Buhari for the leadership he has exercised in the region and emphasized the importance of a strong, secure, and prosperous Nigeria that continues to lead in the region and in international forums.

