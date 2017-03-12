We’ll work with Lagos to reform transportation system – NURTW

The National Union of Road Transport Workers has pledged its support to the Lagos State Government in the implementation of the transportation system in the State.

The Chairman of the Lagos State chapter of the NURTW, Comrade P. Oginni, revealed the position of the Union in an interview with newsmen on Sunday.

Oginni, who spoke with members of the Crime Reporters Association of Nigeria, commended the government for the noble idea of reforming the transport sector in the state.

He, however, pleaded with the government to carry the union along in its plan because the policy will affect its members the most.

He said: “If a government wants to change some things, it will come out with a new policy.

“It has be gradual and with the provision of alternatives.

“A government can’t just wake up one day and decide to ban the operation of about 70,000 yellow buses from the roads of Lagos without considering the implications of such action.

“We will appreciate the government if it will carry us along in its development plan and I am sure that our members will not let the government down in its plan to make the state a Mega City.”

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.