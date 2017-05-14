We’ll hold LG polls this year – Gov. Ugwuanyi

The Governor spoke on Sunday at a meeting of the PDP

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has said that local government elections will be conducted in the state in 2017.Ugwuanyi made this known at the Enugu West zonal meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party in Awgu on Sunday.

He said he would do his best to move the party and the state forward.

He said his administration would also create development centres across the state to ensure even and rapid development.

The governor said plans were underway to reorganize his administration in order to address some issues and ensure that government functioned effectively in the state.

He expressed gratitude to the PDP for providing him the platform to serve as a member of the House of Representatives as well as governor of the state.

Ugwuanyi said that he was appreciative of the support being accorded his administration, adding that enabling environment had been provided for economic and political matters to function effectively.

He described the zonal meeting hosted by Senator Ike Ekweremadu, as a clear demonstration of the leadership qualities of the Deputy President of the Senate.

Ugwuanyi said: “Senator Ekeremadu is no doubt a strong voice, a great son. We are indeed proud of you.”

Ekweremadu, in his speech, declared that the zone had unanimously adopted Ugwuanyi for a second term in office.

Ekweremadu said: “We in Enugu West have unanimously decided that in 2019 we are going to support you as the governor because we are satisfied with your performance.

“There is no better way to thank you than to keep supporting you.”

Ekweremadu called on the party faithful in the zone to always remember President Muhammadu Buhari in their prayers, for God to grant him quick recovery.

He said: “We know that President Muhammadu Buhari is in the hospital and it is our prayer that he continues to recover and return soon to continue to lead the nation.”

He donated two buses to the party leadership in the zone to aid preparations for Ugwuanyi’s second term bid as governor of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports the meeting, which was attended by party stalwarts across the state, also witnessed no fewer than 5,000 APC, APGA and Labour Party members, who defected to the PDP.

Notable among the defectors is the All Progressives Grand Alliance candidate for Enugu West senatorial election in 2015, Ijeoma Chukwu.

NAN.

