We’ll continue to enforce death penalty law on Nigerians involved in drug trafficking – Indonesia

The Indonesian Ambassador to Nigeria, Ambassador Harry Purwanto, on Wednesday advised Nigerians to desist from engaging in or allowing themselves to be used for trafficking of drugs to Indonesia.

Purwanto told the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos that his government had evolved stiffer penalties for anyone, including Indonesians, found with or dealing in drugs.

Drug trafficking attracts death sentence in Indonesia.

The Envoy said his Embassy had and would continue to sensitise Nigerians, especially young Nigerians, on the consequences that awaited anyone arrested for drug crimes in Indonesia.

He said: “Let me once again remind Nigerians wishing to travel to Indonesia, that the Indonesian Government, like every other government, has its laws and regulations.

“It is, therefore, expected of Nigerians and other foreigners visiting Indonesia to always obey her laws prohibiting anybody’s involvement in drug crimes.

“There are very strict laws for anyone arrested for drug-related offences in any part of Indonesia today.”

Purwanto also reminded Nigerians that the processing of visa applications to Indonesia would henceforth take longer time, due to his government’s new visa application policy.

Purwanto said his government would continue to welcome as many Nigerians as possible that would be visiting Indonesia for genuine businesses and other purposes.

The Ambassador also announced his government’s readiness to cooperate with Nigeria in the development of her agriculture sector through exchange programmes with more Nigerian farmers.

He said: “The Indonesian Government is ready to cooperate with Nigeria in the development of her agriculture sector.

“We are very happy to share our agricultural transformation and mechanised farming systems with Nigeria.”

NAN.

Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.