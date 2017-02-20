We won’t defect like our colleagues – Remaining PDP members in Lagos Assembly

In spite of the lingering leadership crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party, the remaining two members of the party in the Lagos State House of Assembly have promised to remain loyal to the party.

Victor Akande and Dipo Olorunrinu said on Monday that the crisis in the PDP did not warrant defection.

They spoke in interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos.

Six PDP members in the Assembly had on Thursday defected to the ruling APC, citing leadership crisis in the party.

The defectors included the Minority Leader, Akeem Bello; Minority Whip, Mosunmola Sangodara; and Olusola Sokunle.

The others are: Jude Idimogu, Dayo Famakinwa and Fatai Oluwa.

Akande said the defection was unjustified and hoped that peace would soon return to the PDP.

He expressed dissatisfaction that the defectors abandoned the party on which platform they were elected, saying that their attitude showed that they would abandon the All Progressives Congress when in crisis.

Akande said: “I have no plan to defect to another party.”

He, however, regretted that the PDP crisis had made some of its members to leave.

Reacting, Olorunrinu told NAN that leadership crisis was not peculiar to PDP and would not make him to defect to another party.

Olorunrinu said: “I believe in loyalty; so, I owe loyalty to the party that took me to the assembly.”

He expressed confidence in the ability of the party to overcome its challenges.

One of the defectors, Idimogu, had said he left PDP because of its lingering leadership crisis which, he said, could jeopardise his political career.

Idimogu said that the crisis in PDP was getting out of hand.

He said: “Right now, PDP is fictionalised while the APC has a stronghold in Lagos State. I thank God that they gave me the ticket to come here.

“I was not finding things easy in the PDP; I was embarrassed and unable to plan for the future.”

The lawmaker added that his political future and the interest of his constituents would be better protected in APC.

NAN.

