We won’t allow Tuface to stage protest – Police

The Commissioner of Police in charge of Lagos State, Fatai Owoseni, has said the Command will not Innocent Idibia, also known as 2Baba and Tuface, to embark on any protest in the metropolis.

Owoseni said the Command was not ready for any sort demonstration and as such would not allow it to hold.

He explained that the Command has receive an intelligence report that criminals would hijack the process to wreck havoc in Lagos.

According to him, no matter how good an intention is, hoodlums would always find a way to harass, rob and attack innocent members of the public who may wish to go about their Lawful duty.

Tuface earlier in the week announced his plans on his social network page, Instagram, to lead a nationwide protest on February 6.

He said the protest was against the Federal Government’s handling of the economy and the suffering of Nigerians.

There have also been allegations that a former Governor from the South South, who is now a senator, is bankrolling the protest by Tuface.

Owoseni, however, said the protest would not be allowed to hold.

He said: “Information reaching us revealed that some hoodlums are planning to hijack the protest match.

“And as such we won’t allow the protest to hold in Lagos.

“We know that 2Baba does not have the capacity to contain such a crowd and we will not fold our hands and watch while things go out of hand.”

Owoseni equally said he artist had not informed the Command either in writing or verbally of his intention to hold the protest.

He said: “The Civil Society had said that they do not need police permission to carry out any peaceful protest, but they should also be aware that there might be those who shares an imposing view.

“This set of persons may want to disrupt the peaceful demonstration and would want to attack demonstrators.

“This is why we advice individuals or group of persons who may wish to embark on civil demonstration to inform the police so that adequate security arrangement would be provided.”

