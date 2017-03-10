We must do more to educate our children – President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has called for more concerted efforts in ensuring that all Nigerian children get good education in order to be relevant in a world driven by new technology.

Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, on his Facebook page said Buhari stated this while speaking to some governors, members of the Federal Executive Council, Service Chiefs and senior government officials in Abuja.

Adesina stated that Buhari was speaking after his return from London.

Buhari said the world was fast changing and more efforts must be made to equip the younger generation with relevant skills to compete in the global economy.

Buhari said: ‘‘My single advice is that we must take education seriously, and we must do much more to educate our children.”

He noted that the government would continue to discourage Nigerians from self-medication, urging those with discomforts to ensure they get proper diagnosis and doctor’s prescription for drugs.

He lauded the quality of treatment he got during his medical vacation.

The President said he had been conscious of the challenges faced in repositioning the economy of the country, noting that it would receive more attention.

Buhari said he was pleased with the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, who provided good leadership during his stay in London for medical attention.

The President said he had planned to take a vacation in January, 2017, after asking the Vice President to take a holiday in December 2016.

Buhari pointed out that the team spirit with the vice president would be further strengthened in tackling the myriad challenges in the economy.

