We lost five months to strike in 2016, says CMD

The Chief Medical Director of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, Prof. Michael Ibadin, on Monday said industrial actions disrupted medical activities in the hospital for a cumulative period of five months in 2016.

Ibadin disclosed this during interview with News Agency of Nigeria in Benin.

He said industrial actions embarked upon by the various unions in the hospital were hinged on staff welfare.

He said that some of the issues had been resolved while others were yet to be resolved as they were not captured in the 2016 budget for the hospital.

Ibadin said: “The resident doctors in the hospital went on strike on three different occasions.

“They went on strike between January and February, in June and from August to October in 2016.

“The laboratory scientists also embarked on strike from January to April in 2016, while nurses went on strike from December 2015 to January 2016.

“But there is a better understanding now because we were able to resolve some of the issues raised.”

NAN.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.